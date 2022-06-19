NYC making push to get fired workers vaccinated, rehired | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NYC making push to get fired workers vaccinated, rehired | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

NYC making push to get fired workers vaccinated, rehired

‘Chicken Man’ shot dead, woman injured in St Mary gun attack

Deposit refund scheme being developed for plastic bottles

Visually impaired father celebrates putting children through college

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 1st test

St James cops seeking driver who is believed to have mowed down man

Jamaica remains a place of choice for investors, says Holness

Junior market stocks, led by Dolla, record double-digit gains Friday

US ambassador to Ja engages students at Juneteenth commemorative event

Jamaica start with 1-1 draw in Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

Sunday Jun 19

25?C
World News
Loop News

33 minutes ago

FILE – Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along Broadway in the SoHo district of New York, March 4, 2022. The White House is planning for what it calls “dire” contingencies that could include rationing supplies of vaccines and treatments this fall if Congress doesn’t approve more money for fighting COVID-19. Biden administration officials have been warning for weeks that the country has spent nearly all the money approved for COVID-19 response. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is making a push to give city workers fired earlier this year for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to get their old jobs back — if they get fully vaccinated.

In February, Mayor Eric Adams fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the vaccine mandate put in place by his predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Just short of 600 unvaccinated non-Department of Education workers are receiving a letter with details, and DOE employees are expected to receive a letter later in the summer, a city spokesperson said, adding that 97% of workers are vaccinated, and that the goal has always been “vaccination rather than termination”.

The development was first reported by the New York Post.

It wasn’t clear how many workers would be affected and a timeline for returning to work was not disclosed.

The mandate required vaccinations as a workplace safety rule.

In March, Adams was the target of criticism for exempting athletes and performers not based in New York City from the city’s vaccine mandate, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

NYC making push to get fired workers vaccinated, rehired

Jamaica News

‘Chicken Man’ shot dead, woman injured in St Mary gun attack

Jamaica News

Deposit refund scheme being developed for plastic bottles

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022

The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

See also

Jamaica News

Another gruesome find; 6 bodies found in St Catherine less than a week

A decomposed body was found in bushes along a section of the Edward Seaga Highway close to the entrance of Mandela High Way by the police on Saturday.
Reports are that close to midday a team of off

Jamaica News

Popular Hellshire Beach businessman missing; desperate search launched

The family of a popular business owner in Helshire, St Catherine were up to late Saturday still carrying out a desperate search to locate their loved one after he reportedly went missing on Frida

Business

Jamaican dollar continues to strengthen against US counterpart

The Jamaica dollar gained $1.00 in the trading week against its US counterpart in a month marked by the strengthening of the local currency.
The local currency closed trading on Friday at $152.71 t

Jamaica News

Visually impaired father celebrates putting children through college

Encourages other dads to keep pushing despite challenges

Sport

Fraser-Pryce aims to impress in Paris on Saturday

At 35, Jamaica’s two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has done it all. But she still hasn’t finished, and her appearance at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday will

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols