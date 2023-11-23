Nyeem Young and Matthew Nandu steer West Indies Academy to series win Loop Jamaica

Nyeem Young and Matthew Nandu scored half-centuries to lead the West Indies Academy to a six-wicket victory over Emerging Ireland in the third and deciding List A 50-over match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday.

Young smashed eight fours and three sixes in the top score of 75 not out off 67 balls, and opener Matthew Nandu gathered only four boundaries in an unbeaten 63 off 107 balls, as the home team successfully chased a target of 176 to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

West Indies Academy replied with 179 for four off 40.3 overs.

Young dominated an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 115 with the left-handed Nandu after left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys grabbed two for 52 from 9.3 overs, and the chase ran into a bit of a wobble on 64 for four in the 20th over.

Young formalised the result with 57 balls remaining when he lofted Humphreys over long-on for six and gave his side their second successive win after Emerging Ireland won the first match by 26 runs last Friday at the same venue, and West Indies Academy won the second match by seven wickets on Sunday.

Earlier, destructive spin bowling from the trio of Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Bishop, and Kevin Wickham sent Emerging Ireland crashing to 175 all out in 43.4 overs after they were put into bat.

Nedd ended with three for 28 from nine overs, Bishop opened the bowling and took three for 32 from his allotted 10 overs, and Wickham grabbed three for 42 from 8.4 overs.

The two sides will now contest a pair of four-day, first-class matches, starting on Saturday 25 at Coolidge Cricket Ground

West Indies Academy squad: Nyeem Young (captain), Kadeem Alleyne, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, McKenny Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Leonardo Julien, Johann Layne, Matthew Nandu, Ashmead Need, Kelvin Pitman, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Wickham, Isai Thorne