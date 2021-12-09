‘Nzinga King trimming’ probe complete; awaiting ruling — INDECOM | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has completed its probe into the allegation of unprofessional conduct and assault of Nzinga King, while in custody at the Four Paths Police Station Lock-up.

An investigative file and Commission’s Report were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on November 11, 2021, INDECOM said in a release on Wednesday.

INDECOM says it is now awaiting a ruling from the ODPP in the matter.

“During the assessment, the ODPP may rule for criminal charges, disciplinary action or no criminal charges against the concerned officers,” INDECOM said. “Any ruling of the ODPP will not affect the complainant’s ability to pursue her civil remedies.”

In early August, 19-year-old King, in a video on social media, accused a woman police officer at Four Paths Police Station of trimming her locks against her will while she was in custody at the station for a minor offence.

The allegations led to outrage among members of the public, including the Rastafarian community, which has since staged several protests across the nation. The outrage also included Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who implored Prime Minister Andrew Holness to act on the matter.

During the INDECOM investigation, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, had said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) had handed over files and documents from an internal investigation on the matter to INDECOM.

At the time, however, Anderson had said the alleged action was not in keeping with the policies of the JCF.

INDECOM said on Wednesday that it will provide an update when it is in receipt of the ODPP’s ruling.