Oblique Seville and Tia Clayton impress with big PBs at Velocity Fest Loop Jamaica

World Championships 100m finalist Oblique Seville and two-time World Under-20 Championships gold medalist Tia Clayton achieved big personal best times at the Velocity Fest 14 meet at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

Seville, who secured fourth place in the 100m at the last two World Athletics Championships, set a personal best and world-leading time of 20.17 seconds in the men’s 200m, clinching the standout performance of the meet.

Competing from lane seven in Section C of the 200m time final, Seville, coached by Glen Mills at Racers Track Club, got off to a great start and once he hit the straight there was no stopping him. He finished well ahead of 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke, slashing 0.69 off his previous best from 2019 to easily record the fastest time among the five sections.

Clarke finished with a time of 20.69, achieving a significant personal best.

Seville’s training mate, Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, secured the second-best time by holding off a challenge from Rusheen McDonald of MVP Track Club in Section A, winning with a season’s best of 20.40 seconds.

Ackeem Blake claimed the third-best time after comfortably winning Section B with a new personal best of 20.45 seconds, surpassing his previous record of 20.83 from 2022.

McDonald finished fourth overall with a season’s best of 20.59 seconds, while Jamaica’s emerging sprinter Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, the national junior 100m record holder at Racers Track Club, kicked off his season impressively with a time of 20.74 seconds to win Section D, marking the eighth-best time. Nkrumie’s 20.74 seconds represents a significant personal best, improving on his previous record of 21.31 seconds set in 2021.

Sada Williams, a two-time World Championships 400m bronze medalist from MVP Track Club, clocked a solid 22.70 seconds to comfortably secure victory in the women’s 200m. This performance came just a week after she set a new Barbados national record and personal best of 22.59 seconds. Ashley Williams of Sprintec finished second with a personal best time of 23.45 seconds, while Roneisha McGregor of UWI Mona took third place with a time of 23.55 seconds.

Tia Clayton, right, wins the women’s 100m final.

Tia Clayton was in scintillating form as she lowered her personal best twice en route to winning the women’s 100m.

The second-year senior athlete first lowered her personal best to 11.13 seconds (1.0 metres per second) in the heats and then improved further to 11.12 seconds (1.0 metres per second) in the final. Remona Burchell of Sprintec finished second in 11.36 seconds, followed by Krystal Sloley of the University of Technology in 11.42 seconds.

Shashalee Forbes of Sprintec, who appeared very comfortable while finishing a close second to Tia Clayton in the heat, was left in the blocks after the final was marred by a false start and a faulty start.

Tia Clayton began the day with a personal best of 11.23 seconds, a mark she accomplished twice. The 19-year-old first achieved this time on June 3, 2023, at the National Stadium and then matched it two months later in Italy.

In the men’s 100m, Ramone Barnswell of MVP Track Club got the better of Javari Thomas of Dynamic Speed Track Club on the line to secure victory. Both athletes were credited with the same time of 10.32 seconds. Ashanie Smith, also of Dynamic Speed Track Club, finished closely behind in third place with a time of 10.33 seconds.

Tovea Jenkins of Sprintec won the women’s 400m in 53.14, beating the University of Technology duo of Akrisa Erostee (54.86 seconds) and Annalice Brady (56.00 seconds).

Malik James-King of Titans ran 45.59 seconds to easily win the men’s 400m. Assinie Wilson of Dynamic Speed Track Club finished second in 46.66 seconds, while Jeremy Bembridge of Racers claimed third place in 47.23 seconds.

Shawn-D Thompson from Sprintec emerged victorious in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.70m, surpassing Tajay Gayle of MVP Track Club, the 2019 World Championships winner, who achieved a distance of 7.64m. Aubrey Allen of Legacy Track Club took third place with a jump of 7.31m

There was no surprise when Tissanna Hickling won women’s long jump with an effort of 6.09m. Serena Cole of MVP Track Club finished second with 5.88m, while Mellisa Walker took third place with 5.60m.

Lloydricia Cameron dominated the women’s shot put with a throw of 15.91m, while Traves Smikle won the men’s discus with a distance of 65.96m, beating 2019 World Championship discus silver medalist Fedrick Dacres who threw 64.80m.