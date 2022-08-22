Oceans for Everyone exposes Jamaican children to boating Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two children from across the island were given an educational tour of Port Royal and Maiden Cay by Oceans for Everyone Inc, a non-governmental organisation that provides boating experiences to Jamaican children.

Captain Rayon Carruthers, Founder and Chairman of Oceans For Everyone Inc said that the aim of the tour, which took place on August 12, was to expose children to boating and the ocean in a format that will educate, encourage and excite them about the possibilities that boating can create.

The organisation has been offering boating experience to Jamaican children at no cost since 2017. He said the experience has positively impacted the children who benefited from the exposure.

“I think it is our responsibility to create a world that is easier for kids where they have more opportunities to see things and have more experiences that are going to boost their existence and to help them in their development because they are going to develop one way or another but I think it is our responsibility that as they develop they have experiences that are going to put them in a better position to just be happy,” he noted.

Five-year-old Adam Miller who went on the trip was elated to have his first experience on the boat. “I enjoyed it. I was given a chance to also steer the boat and that was exciting for me,” he said.

Joanne Walker, his mother who accompanied him said she thought the trip provided exposure to her son and should pique his interest at an early age to explore other unconventional career options.

“It was a great experience. I would recommend it to parents. It is great exposure for children as they will know that there are other career options other than being a doctor, nurse, police or soldier. They can be a captain of a ship or even a marine biologist,” she noted.

Carruthers said that the programme has enriched the lives of many Jamaican children and facilitates good character building. “The goal is to create an opportunity and give it to them. I think that in and of itself will show them they live in a world that in some way cares about them and is looking out for them,” he informed.

Through the programme, small groups of kids benefit from customized trips out to sea centred on fun, education and familiarisation with the boating world. The children are given demonstrations and activities by the captain and crew.

The intention is to build a platform for all kids to discover boating, learn the craft, gain experiences, have fun, see themselves doing more, build new skills and confidence, informed Carruthers.