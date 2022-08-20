O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships Loop Jamaica

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas with bronze in the men’s shot put on Friday’s opening day.

Richards finished third with a throw of 20.05m for his bronze, the only medal for Jamaica on the day.

Roger Steen of the USA posted 20.78m to beat compatriot Adrian Piperi to gold by just 0.02m.

Jamaica’s Samantha Hall could only manage fifth in the women’s discus with an effort of 57.70m, which she achieved with her first attempt.

Laulauga Tausaga-Collins of the USA won the gold medal with a throw of 63.18m, which bettered Cuba’s Denia Caballero on 61.86m and fellow American Rachel Dincoff on 61.56m.

Earlier in the day, Commonwealth Games bronze Kimberly Williamson of Jamaica finished sixth in the women’s high jump with an effort of 1.75m.

USA’s Vashti Cunningham, a former world indoor champion, won the gold medal through a leap of 1.92m as the nation won every gold medal on offer.

Fellow American Rachel Glenn secured the silver medal with 1.84m, which proved just enough to beat Mexico’s Ximena Esquivel who cleared 1.81m.

Meanwhile, national 200m champion Andrew Hudson in his first outing for Jamaica progressed to the men’s 200m final.

Hudson, who switched allegiance from the USA to Jamaica in July, won his semifinal heat in 20.25 seconds, the quickest time over the heats.

Jazeel Murphy, the other Jamaican sprinter, progressed to the final on time after finishing third in his semifinal heat in 20.80 seconds.

Jamaica will also have their two representatives in the women’s 200m final.

Natalliah Whyte won her semifinal heat in 22.78 seconds, the second quickest time in the heats while Ashley Williams was fourth in her heat in 23.67 seconds to advance on time.

Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, who stunned the worldto win the goldmedal in the men’slong jump at the 2019 IAAF WorldAthleticsChampionships, is easily through to the final of the event.

Gayle easily secured his spot in Sunday’s final after registering 7.83m with his first attempt. The 7.83m was his only attempt and good enough to lead all qualifiers into the final. Shawn-D Thompson, the other Jamaican, was next with 7.76m.