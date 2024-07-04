ODPEM gives ‘all clear’, urges J’cans to stay alert amid tropical wave

ODPEM gives ‘all clear’, urges J’cans to stay alert amid tropical wave
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Men work to clear a section of upper Shortwood Road in St Andrew that is now impassable due to a fallen tree on Thursday. (Video: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has given the ‘all clear’ to the public.

This comes as the Meteorological Service of Jamaica discontinued the Hurricane Warning for Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl continues to move away from the island.

The ODPEM has deactivated 100 shelters while 165 shelters remain activated, housing.

Approximately 2,000 persons accessed shelters across the island due to damage associated with the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

ODPEM is asking the country to stay alert as a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica is expected to move across the island Friday evening into Saturday, influencing unstable weather, which include showers and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in some areas given the level of ground saturation.

The ODPEM also reminded the public to continue to take the necessary safety precautions during the various clean-up exercises.

