ODPEM issues warning, precautions as ‘strong’ tropical wave approaches

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is urging individuals residing in flood-prone areas to take the necessary precautions as a “strong” tropical wave is expected to move across Jamaica starting today.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the tropical wave is expected to bring unstable weather conditions, with showers and thunderstorms across eastern and south-central parishes.

With unstable weather conditions being likely, the ODPEM is advising residents in flood-prone areas to take the following precautions:

– Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

– Decide early on evacuation routes.

– Avoid flooded waterways, such as fords, gullies, streams, or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles

– Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers

– Turn off all electrical power, gas, and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger from flooding

– Avoid areas with damaged roadways and fallen power lines

– Avoid areas prone to landslides and flooding

“The ODPEM is reminding the public that the country is still in the hurricane season and persons should take the necessary safety precautions seriously as issued by the ODPEM, the Meteorological Service, and other authorities,” the agency said in a release.

The public is urged to continue monitoring the media and weather authorities for further updates.