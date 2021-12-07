Official opening of MoBay Fire Station in sight — JSIF | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Official opening of MoBay Fire Station in sight — JSIF | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Managing director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney, says the Montego Bay Fire Station in St James has reached “practical completion”.

“We were able to achieve practical completion on the fire station about two week

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols