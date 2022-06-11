Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

Ja elected Vice President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly

Physical activity and heart health

Two COVID deaths, 285 new cases, 29.6% positivity rate recorded

Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair

Behind the issues: Woman who carried guns in her bag as a child speaks

Let’s Talk: What would you do if you found your child with a gun?

Big battle looms between Miniature Man and Amy The Butcher

Navasky Anderson breaks 45-year-old national 800m record

‘Wanted man’ captured in Portmore raid; firearm also seized

Saturday Jun 11

30?C
World News
Loop Lifestyle

19 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina after he was stopped in the city’s airport with more than 23 pounds (more than 10 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorised wheelchair.

US Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveller as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

“His answers didn’t match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious,” Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of US$378k, according to the news release.

The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent US resident.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

Jamaica News

Ja elected Vice President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly

Lifestyle

Physical activity and heart health

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursd

Entertainment

See also

Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

Move follows shooting incident at ‘Baderation’ event in May

Sport

Navasky Anderson breaks 45-year-old national 800m record

Jamaican Navasky Anderson broke the men’s national 800m record at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The former St Jago High School athlete,

Sport

Bailey says news of son, partner traffic crash left him in ‘shambles’

Reggae Boy Leon Bailey has detailed the emotional roller coaster ride he was on Tuesday after receiving the devastating news that members of his family, including his son Leo and partner Stephanie Hop

Sport

Thompson-Herah, Miller-Uibo, Jackson face off over 200m in Rome today

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m champion, will be among 10 Jamaicans who will compete at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursday.
As the fifth meeting in this season’s Diamond

Jamaica News

More details on $22m robbery in East Kingston

Cops said armed guards ran in different direction when gunmen attacked

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols