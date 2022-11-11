Offset and Cardi B Reunites With Quavo At Emotional Funeral For Takeoff

Offset, Cardi B, and Quavo shows unity at an emotional funeral for Takeoff on Friday.

It’s a somber day in hip-hop as Migos rapper Takeoff’s life is honored at his funeral, and many of his fans, friends, and family members pay their final respects to him.

Takeoff was shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, Texas. Houston Police are still to arrest anyone for the rapper’s murder.

On Friday, fans and friends of Takeoff remembered the rapper and some of his family members, including his cousin Offset and his wife Cardi B, were seen getting ready to attend his funeral at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In photos shared on Friday morning, Cardi B and Offset are seen heading to their vehicles to the funeral venue. Cardi B is seen wearing a fitted black dress with her hair in a conservative ponytail and wearing minimal makeup. Offset is also dressed in full black and appears to be waiting on his wife. He is seen wearing a black coat and wearing dark glasses and also appears to be smoking.

Before Takeoff’s death, there was speculation that Cardi B and Offset were not on good terms with Takeoff, who along with his uncle Quavo, broke away from the Migos to form a duo. The rappers were last seen together in early 2022, and by July, they were suspected of having broken up.

Cardi and Offset had stopped following both Quavo and Takeoff on social media, and it became apparent that the family members were not on good terms as Offset also launched his solo career while Takeoff and Quavo set out as a duo called “Unc & Phew.”

While neither Cardi nor Offset has spoken on the apparent split of Migos or the reason behind it, shortly after Takeoff’s death, both of them appeared to react.

Offset has changed his DP to Takeoff and later to a photo of all of the Migos members. Fans felt that he was not only mourning his cousin but showing support for Quavo who has been blamed for the shooting that took the life of Takeoff.

Cardi B also liked an article where the Migos members spoke about being family and how important that was for them to work together.