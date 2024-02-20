Offset and XXXTentacion’s Brother Look A Lot Alike In New Photo

Offset and XXXTentacion’s younger brother recently ran into each other and posed for a photo. Some fans quickly noticed how the two looked a lot alike. Others pointed out that Migos and the late Florida rapper had a beef prior to his death, and it’s good to see that now being water under the bridge.

This year will mark six years since XXXTentacion lost his life in a botched robbery in Deerfield Beach, Florida, but his influence in rap remains solid, with his songs certifying multi-platinum and even going diamond since his passing.

Among XXXTentacion’s legacy is his adorable son, who recently made his modeling debut promoting the new clothing brand from the rapper’s estate, Revenge. The toddler also went viral for a video of him taking part in the One Swear Word challenge. Although the challenge didn’t go as planned, it was heartwarming for the rapper’s fans to watch.

X’s brother is now going viral on social media for a photo of him and former Migos rapper Offset. It appears that the two met at an event over the weekend and posed for a photo together. Needless to say, they look a lot alike, leaving fans to question if they’re related.

“They look like they could be related or am I tripping they could be brothers or father and son or something man we need answers,” one fan wrote while another added, “Am I the only one who think they look alike I might be tripping but the resemblance caught me off guard. But good to see them linking after after X and Migos beef.”

In the meantime, Offset has been keeping a low profile since his marital troubles with Cardi B surfaced in December last year after she went on Instagram Live and aired him out days after revealing they had broken up weeks prior. Offset has never addressed the breakup, but Cardi was evidently hurt as she broke down in tears during her Instagram Live while cursing out the Atlanta rapper.

Cardi B later revealed that she and Offset are heading for reconciliation after they were spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve. She revealed that they’re going to therapy together to work through their marital troubles.