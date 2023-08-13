‘Okay with George Stiebel Square, but what about Lady Musgrave Road?’ Loop Jamaica

Some social media users have endorsed a decision by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to consider a proposal to name the intersection of Waterloo Road, Hope Road and Trafalgar Road in St Andrew after Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel.

If accepted by the corporation, the intersection near Devon House – the mansion that was built by Stiebel – will be renamed George Stiebel Square.

Other social media users, however, want the KSAMC to explore another option, which is to rename Lady Musgrave Road in honour of Stiebel or another renowned Jamaican, due to an ‘urban legend’ that has emerged over time and has been accepted by many Jamaicans, but has not been proven to be true.

In relation to the current proposal before the KSAMC, it said that the renaming is to honour Stiebel, “whose contribution forms part of the continuum of writing outstanding Jamaicans into our country’s history.”

Stiebel was born in 1821, and died in 1896 at Devon House, which he built in 1881 at what was then known as ‘Millionaires’ Corner’, where Trafalgar Road and Hope Road meet.

According to his biography, Stiebel was born the son of a Jamaican woman and a German Jew. He quit school at age 14, and he became an apprentice to a carpenter.

With money given to him by his father, Stiebel bought a ship in the 1840s, and began moving cargo between North and South America. Years later, he began trading gold in Venezuela, and invested in a gold mine.

He returned home to Jamaica as a rich man in 1873, and bought a number of large properties, then became active in philanthropy, and continued his efforts to improve social and economic conditions in the country.

He also served as a justice of the peace (JP), and became Custos of St Andrew in about 1890.

Stiebel was among a group of men who contributed to financing the 1891 Great Exhibition that was organised by Governor Henry Blake (1888-1898). Stiebel was honoured by Queen Victoria with the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

According to a notification shared on Twitter on Friday by Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, the proposal for the ‘George Stiebel Square’ will be consulted on with stakeholders during a town hall meeting set for 5pm on August 17 at the KSAMC’s Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

The meeting is to be chaired by the mayor.

Twitter users welcomed the proposed honouring for Stiebel.

“It’s been a long time coming. Endorsed,” wrote a female Twitter user.

“This is such a good idea. A statue would also look great,” said another social media user.

“This is a noteworthy initiative. I endorse this,” shared another individual.

But civil society advocate Carol Narcisse disagreed with the proposal.

“Regret being unable to attend (the town hall) Dearest tweeps (I know… I’m a holdout) please go in good numbers and say a resounding no,” tweeted Narcisse.

“We would better honour Stiebel by properly storyboarding and maintaining the facilities and amenities, restoring full access, removing high charges for use of the play area (at Devon House),” she proposed.

Stiebel’s former property is now a popular venue for entertainment and food, with its signature ice cream of the same name being a popular delicacy.

The conversation then took a rather interesting twist on Twitter when persons began calling for the KSAMC to rename Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew.

“Let’s rename Lady Musgrave Road while we are at it to Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Road, please,” a man proposed.

Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, responded: “Why? The stories you may have heard are not true regarding the naming of Lady Musgrave Road.”

He pointed to articles to support his position.

Lady Musgrave Road is named after Lady Jeanie Lucinda Musgrave, who was the wife of Sir Anthony Musgrave, then Governor of Jamaica from 1877 to 1883.

Lady Musgrave has, however, become a controversial figure due to an unsubstantiated claim, passed on now as a widespread story, that she was racist.

The ‘urban legend’ suggests that Governor Anthony Musgrave had a road built as an alternative route for his wife because she wanted to avoid passing the Stiebel-owned Devon House.

Reports also hinted that Lady Musgrave was purportedly jealous of Stiebel’s riches due to his colour.

Those events have not been proven to be true in terms of historical recordings of the governor and his wife.

In fact, historical records show that Lady Musgrave – born Jeane Lucinda Field in New York City, USA in 1833 – established the Women’s Self-Help Society at 48 Church Street in Kingston in 1879. She did so along with a woman known as Mrs Charles Campbell.

The society assisted Jamaican women of all colour from the middle and lower classes to earn an income from their art and craft products, according to the Gleaner archives.

Lady Musgrave left Jamaica with her husband when he was reassigned in about 1883, and she continued assisting immigrant women in Australia. There was no evidence that she was ever racist while in Jamaica, or at any point in her lifetime.

It is not clear when the road in St Andrew was constructed or renamed Lady Musgrave Road, but it was first referred to in the Gleaner Archives in the year 1905.

Still, despite the historical records on the former Jamaican governor’s wife, the calls still came on Twitter for Lady Musgrave Road to be renamed in honour of Stiebel or other individuals who have contributed to Jamaica’s development.