‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules | Loop Jamaica

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

And the audience loved every minute of it.

Her performance, which some might say was a bit on the raunchy side, was filled with jokes and a whole lot of vibes as she kept the patrons engaged for the duration of her entire set.

Related Article

The 51-year-old kept reminding the audience that she is not old. According to the ‘Done A Ready’ hitmaker, she had heard people claiming that she would not be able to rule the New Rules audience, which is of a younger demographic.

She, however, said she came out to prove them wrong; she delivered on that promise.

In fact, on Sunday, Macka was trending on Twitter as users of the social media platform gave her props for her performance.

On entering the stage, the ‘Dye Dye’ hitmaker asked the young men in the audience if they would “work this big woman”. Immediately, the patrons responded favourably, giving her a good launch pad to keep the vibes going.

When she got to an obvious crowd favourite, ‘Cow Foot’, Macka Diamond turned things up a notch when she said young dancehall artiste, Skeng, called her to “work her body”, which, according to the artiste, Alkaline also wanted to accomplish.

When she was ready to perform ‘Bun Him’, the dancehall artiste did not need to do much as the audience belted the words from the beginning to the end of the song. She only interjected to keep them on the beat.

When Macka Diamond wrapped up her set and left the stage, she had the audience wanting more. For those patrons who came out with expectations of the artistes “shelling down” the place, Macka Diamond did not disappoint.

Related Article

New Rules Festival was held in Kingston on Saturday and is a New Era Productions event in association with reggae-dancehall artiste Alkaline.

Digicel, with a focus on its GoLoud and Loop News apps, sponsored the event. Other sponsors included Rum-Bar Rum, Sunshine Snacks, Main Event Entertainment Group, and Zip103FM.