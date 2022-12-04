Olivier Giroud breaks Henry’s French record with 52nd goal Loop Jamaica

France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Olivier Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal for the national team Sunday, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.

On Sunday, Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szcz?sny, his former teammate at Arsenal.

