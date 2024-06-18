Omar McLeod and Shanieka Ricketts win at Paavo Nurmi Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans Omar McLeod and Shanieka Ricketts claimed victories at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

With just over a week before the Jamaica Olympic trials, 2016 Olympic champion McLeod continued his comeback by winning both rounds in the men’s 110m hurdles.

McLeod said he felt what it was like to run fast again as he won his 110m hurdles heat in 13.29 and final in 13.25 (1.4m/s) to finish clear ahead of Belgium’s Elie Bacari in a 13.38 PB.

Ricketts wrapped up victory in the women’s triple jump after just one attempt. The two-time world triple jump silver medallist jumped 14.17m (1.1m/s) in round one before 14.14m in round two and won by nine centimetres ahead of Dariya Derkach, whose 14.08m was wind-aided (3.1m/s).

National record holder and World Championship silver medallist Britany Anderson ran a season’s best 12.87 to finish sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles. In the heat, Anderson clocked 12.93 for fourth place.

After taking her heat in 12.51, USA’s Nia Ali returned to pip Nadine Visser in the final – 12.48 (1.6m/s) to an equal PB of 12.51 for Visser. There was disappointment for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the heats, however, as the Olympic champion pulled up and then hobbled off the track.

The athletics events at the Paris Olympics will take place between August 1-11.