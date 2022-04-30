Omar McLeod beaten by Devon Allen at Penn Relays | Loop Jamaica

Omar McLeod beaten by Devon Allen at Penn Relays
Omar McLeod.

Omar McLeod of Jamaica sped to a new season-best 13.22 seconds but it was only good enough for second in the Olympic Development men’s 100m hurdles on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Saturday.

McLeod, the 2016 Olympic Games 110m hurdles champion, who came into the event fourth on World Athletics’ top list with 13.27 has now moved to joint third with his 13.22 clocking.

Devon Allen of the USA won the event in 13.11 seconds to surpass his previous world-leading time of 13.12 seconds he recorded a week ago.

Jaylan McConico of the USA finished third in 13.70.

Earlier, Jamaican Amoi Brown clocked 13.26 seconds to finish fourth in the Olympic Development women’s 100m hurdles.

American Sydney McLaughlin, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400-metres hurdles, won the event very easily in 12.75 seconds.

Mariam Abdul-Rashid of Canada finished second in 13.17 while Evonne Britton was third in 13.23.

The Olympic Development events replaced the USA vs The World series after 20 consecutive years.

