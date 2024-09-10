Omni Industries provides essential supplies to Tredegar Park All-Age

Omni Industries Ltd recently donated essential supplies to Tredegar Park All-Age School in St Catherine.

The company provided several cans of paint and ten fans to the school to support its beautification and renovation efforts.

Principal of the school, Paulette Archibald-Allen, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Omni’s generous donation will significantly enhance our school environment, making it more comfortable and inviting for our students. We are deeply appreciative of their support, and I assure you that we will make sure our students benefit greatly from this initiative.”

The school is located on the outskirts of Spanish Town and accommodates students from the entire Tredegar Park community as well as students from other communities.

Vincent Clarke, director of marketing and sales at Omni Industries, during the handover, emphasised the importance of creating conducive learning environments for students as this ensures that they are given a fair chance to develop their full potential and succeed academically.

“Omni believes in the value of giving back, especially to the communities that support us. Education is the foundation of a strong community, and by investing in schools like Tredegar Park, we are investing in the future of our nation,” Clarke said.

“This donation is just the beginning of what we plan to do for the students and teachers here. We want to see them thrive and do well, so we are committed to supporting their well-being and ensuring they have the resources they need to excel.”