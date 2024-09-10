Omni Industries provides essential supplies to Tredegar Park All-Age

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Omni Industries provides essential supplies to Tredegar Park All-Age
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

Guidelines for nomination day and by-election in NE St Ann

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Tuesday Sep 10

31°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

A fresh coat of paint and a new start for Tredegar Park School.

Omni Industries Ltd recently donated essential supplies to Tredegar Park All-Age School in St Catherine.

The company provided several cans of paint and ten fans to the school to support its beautification and renovation efforts.

Principal of the school, Paulette Archibald-Allen, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Omni’s generous donation will significantly enhance our school environment, making it more comfortable and inviting for our students. We are deeply appreciative of their support, and I assure you that we will make sure our students benefit greatly from this initiative.”

The school is located on the outskirts of Spanish Town and accommodates students from the entire Tredegar Park community as well as students from other communities.

Vincent Clarke, director of marketing and sales at Omni Industries, during the handover, emphasised the importance of creating conducive learning environments for students as this ensures that they are given a fair chance to  develop their full potential and succeed academically.

 “Omni believes in the value of giving back, especially to the communities that support us. Education is the foundation of a strong community, and by investing in schools like Tredegar Park, we are investing in the future of our nation,” Clarke said.

“This donation is just the beginning of what we plan to do for the students and teachers here. We want to see them thrive and do well, so we are committed to supporting their well-being and ensuring they have the resources they need to excel.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Holness ‘anxious’ to have Integrity Committee report tabled

Entertainment

“The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” begins in Canada, US

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

Jamaica News

See also

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols