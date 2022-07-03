On-WARD March! Restoration of historic Ward Theatre in Kgn ‘on track’ | Loop Jamaica

The Ward Theatre stands as a historic monument at North Parade in the bustling downtown district of Kingston.

The 110-year-old building was completed in 1912 after the old structure was destroyed by the Great 1907 Kingston Earthquake.

It has deteriorated over the years, and a decision was taken to close the building in the early 2000s after the final blow was delivered by Hurricane Ivan.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which manages the Ward Theatre, began restoration work on the site in 2017, to bring it back to full use as a theatre and a centre for cultural expression.

“What is significant to us in the Ward Theatre, though the architecture is important, is the use of the space. The building would have changed several times over the history of the space. What would not have changed is its use as a theatre space. So, part of maintaining the use of the space is keeping up with modern requirements for a theatre,” Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams, told JIS News in a recent interview.

Some of the modern requirements include infrastructural changes that are being carried out by the KSAMC. The changes, Williams said, are not to modify the history within the walls of the iconic entertainment facility, but to ensure its viability and resilience in the modern creative landscape.

Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams.

Williams said much progress has been made on the restoration, including extensive roofing work, painting, plumbing, re-tiling and general renovations to the seating areas, the gallery and entrance, bathrooms, dressing rooms, emergency exits and the main exit doors.

The KSAMC is now approaching the next phase of renovation, which involves the electrical rewiring and the upgrading of the air-conditioning system. Williams said completion of these works will mark a “major achievement” in the overall renovation, after which “there is no turning back”.

The third phase will be to complete the theatre’s stage area.

At the same time, the mayor said there are also plans for the exterior of the Ward Theatre, which he said is now being designed.

“We want to start that quickly. We want it to be part of our Kingston 150 Project, in that we would complete the design for the front of Ward Theatre and implement,” said Williams.

“It is not an elaborate design. It is very simple, but we believe that based on where we are going, it will be aesthetically pleasing to the public, which will be part of transforming the entire Parade area. We have identified the funding for that, and the outside should be done before the end of the year,” he said.

An aerial view of the exterior of the Ward Theatre at North Parade within the wider setting in that section of downtown Kingston.

Williams explained further that the plans for the exterior of the theatre are not focussed on the architecture of the building, but rather, managing the space at the front of the facility, which includes managing pedestrian use.

The Ward Theatre was declared a national monument in January 2000 as a protected heritage site by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT).

It is the location where both the now Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) and the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) were launched in September 1938 and July 1943, respectively. The Ward Theatre also hosted the opening of the National Pantomime annually since 1951, until it went out of use.

There has been tremendous support for the Ward’s restoration from a number of key organisational and financial partners, including the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the CHASE Fund, and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Of note, all changes to the building must receive the approval of the JNHT, the entity monitoring the renovations, to ensure that the building’s historical value and integrity are maintained.