One Body One God season of dance delivers a master-class in ministry Loop Jamaica

The One Body One God (OBOG) Dance Ministry’s 10th season of dance ‘The Decade’ closed to a full house on the closing night of its two-night dance show with over 250 attendees inside the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the UWI, Mona Campus last weekend.

The Christian Dance Company, which started in 2012, returned with its in-person dance show after three years; hosting the last one in 2019. In 2020, the company staged its first virtual dance show, which was streamed via its YouTube page.

The two-evening (September 30 and October 1) dance show was a masterclass in dance ministry, chronicling the journey of the dance company over the past decade, mirroring many real-life challenges with compelling messages of ‘overcoming, faith, hope, joy, freedom, love and resilience’.

“The Lord created different seasons in our lives to shape us into who He intended us to be. Seasons, good and bad, are ways for God to capture our hearts and our faith, show us that He is good and show us that He can “make everything beautiful for its own time” (Ecclesiastes 3 vs 11) if we allow Him to work”, said an excerpt from the dance programme describing the ‘The Decade’.

The curtains opened to an upbeat and emotive performance of ‘Never Alone’ (based on 1Kings 19), choreographed by Sophia McKain, head of dance education at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. The dance show closed on a high with a powerful, multi-layered choreography and production ‘Revelation’ (based on Revelation 4), choreographed by founder and director, Sherona McAllister, along with company member, Abigail Edwards and founding member, Keenan Fletcher.

The two-hour programme featured 11 captivating, well-produced and executed choreography with an ensemble of some 20 dancers.

In sharing their gratitude for the turnout and support for the dance show, the co-founders and director said, “The Decade lived up to the vision we had, it was truly two beautiful evenings of ministry as the dancers poured their hearts out into every dance piece, telling a story that truly captured the essence of our journeys, both individually and collectively.”

Looking to the journey ahead, and relying on the power of faith, passion and purpose, the trio shared that the mission of why they started OBOG remains – “to honour and glorify Christ to the fullest through the incredible gift of dance.”