One COVID death, 368 new cases, 33% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

One COVID-19 death that occurred in September 2021 was also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,074.

A 45-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 151 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,738.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 138,742.

Notably, the island recorded a 33 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 226 are females and 142 are males, with ages ranging from 44 days to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (114), St Catherine (80), St James (69), St Mary (22), St Elizabeth (15), Westmoreland (13), Manchester (11), Clarendon (10), St Thomas (nine), Trelawny (nine), Portland (seven), St Ann (five), and Hanover (four).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and three critically ill patient among 3,023 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 114 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.