One-day Denbigh Show this year, says Green

The annual Denbigh Agricultural Industrial and Food Show, which is normally held in the midst of the ‘Emancipendence’ celebrations, is to held this year despite the widespread destruction to the agriculture sector from Hurricane Beryl.

However, instead of the usual three-day show, it will be a much scaled down event that will be held on one day only.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, made the announcement on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, putting to rest speculation about whether the normally heavily attended show will be held this year.

“There has been a lot of debate about whether we should have a Denbigh Agricultural Show this year. Having had discussions with the JAS (Jamaica Agricultural Society), having had discussions with our (other) stakeholders, having appreciated what has happened to the agricultural sector, I’m pleased to announce that what we will have this year is a reshaped, scaled down Denbigh Agricultural Show …” said Green.

The show is to be held under the theme: “Building back through resilience”, and the minister said the focus will be on farmers.

“We will look to host seminars focusing on how to get back into production, specifically targeting our industry players, preparing greenhouses farmers for hurricane disaster mitigation,” he said.

He added that discounts will be offered on farm inputs, while there will be giveaways from input suppliers. There will also be a number of other packages on offer for fishers and farmers.

“And we will also provide farmers and fishers who have not yet received any benefit, who have not yet been assessed, to be able to come and to leave their information. We will use the Denbigh stage this year to build back our agriculture sector and really catapult that rebuilding process,” the minister remarked.