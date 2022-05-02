One dead, 4 in hospital after motorist crashes into parked car | Loop Jamaica

A 70-year-old is dead, four people — including two children — are in hospital, and a motorist is in police custody following a three-vehicle crash on Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

The police have identified the deceased as Polleen Heavens of 7 West, Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that about 12:20pm, the driver of a Suzuki Swift motor car, in which Heavens was a passenger, allegedly overtook a line of traffic.

The driver, who was heading towards Black River, reportedly lost control of the motor vehicle and collided with a parked BMW, “forcing it” to crash into a Toyota Axio motor car also parked on the road.

Heavens, along with four other passengers — including two girls ages seven and 13 — received injuries and were taken to hospital.

Heavens was pronounced dead, and the others were admitted for treatment. According to the police, the seven-year-old and her mother are in serious condition.

The driver of the Suzuki Swift motor car reportedly showed no visible sign of injury and was subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.