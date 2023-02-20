One dead, 7 including baby injured in highway crash Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One person is dead and seven others including a baby injured in a two-vehicle crash at the entrance of the Edward Seaga Highway on Sunday.

Reports are that at 6:30 pm five people were traveling in a Nissan Sylphy on the highway when they collided with another vehicle carrying three other people including a baby at the Caymanas exit.

Police sources reported that the impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles over into a ravine. Motorists who were passing the area saw the injured victims and rushed them to the hospital.

One man from the group of five was pronounced dead at the hospital.

More details later.

NewsAmericasNow.com