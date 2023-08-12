One dead, several homeless as gunmen firebomb houses in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

One man is dead and more than a dozen people are left homeless following an attack by gunmen who firebombed several houses in Gregory Park, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Raneel Haughton, otherwise called ‘Rum Punch, of a Walkers Avenue address in the community.

Information is that at about 4 am, Haughton and a friend were sitting on a car along the roadway on Walkers Avenue when several explosions were heard.

The men ran in a bid to escape. Reports are that Haughton sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and right arm and collapsed.

Shortly after a group of men armed with rifles and handguns then made their way to 44 Walkers Avenue where they threw gas oil on several houses in the area and then set them ablaze and opened gunfire which awoke the occupants of the households.

The victims in the dwellings were trying to escape when the gunmen opened fire at them and they had to retreat inside the burning houses resulting in one woman sustaining burns all over her body.

The shooters then made good their escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and the men who were shot and other fire victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where one male who received gunshot injuries during the earlier attack was pronounced dead.