One family: Xodus and Bacchanal join forces Loop Jamaica

Carnival revellers will be in for a united, new-look experience for the next road march, with the inclusion of Mas band Bacchanal in the Xodus team.

The two teams announced Friday that they have joined forces, following the signing of an agreement, making Xodus, already Jamaica’s biggest band, stronger with the experience and knowledge of the 22-year-old Bacchanal.

A joint release from the teams said Bacchanal’s inclusion in the Xodus team further solidifies the true Caribbean all-star cast, including co-owners: Dream Entertainment (of Dream Wknd fame) and Yuma (one of Trinidad’s largest Mas bands), along with section partners, designers and deejays from Trinidad, Barbados, South Florida, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica.

“Carnival revellers can see the partnership come to life on Saturday, November 19 at the Xodus Sweet Treats launch, when all the 2023 costumes, including those from Bacchanal designers, will be showcased,” the teams said on Friday.

The collaboration will continue throughout the season with Bacchanal and Xodus supporting each other’s events, including Rum for Breakfast, Xodus Tailgate, Bacchanal Jouvert, and Remedy, they added.

“Ultimately, the strength will be exemplified when Carnival in Jamaica culminates with the road march on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

“With Xodus and Bacchanal combined on the streets of Kingston, onlookers can look forward to the spectacle of 6,000 costumed revellers, 15 large trailers, and the best deejays and artistes from the Caribbean,” the release said.

“This opportunity has finally arrived for revellers to unite with all their friends on the road and have lunch together on the beautiful lawns of Devon House,” said Bacchanal Jamaica Director, Michael Ammar Jr.Meanwhile, Xodus Carnival’s Scott Dunn added that his team is thrilled with Bacchanal joining the Xodus family.

“Unity is strength, and together we aim to make Jamaica the number one destination for Carnival in the world,” Scott said.