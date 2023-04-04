One man facing 12 charges in connection with Beryllium heist Loop Jamaica

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says progress is being made in the police investigations into the two recent robberies just outside banks in Portmore, St Catherine.

In giving an update at a press conference on Tuesday, Anderson said one man is facing the courts on 12 charges related to one of the robberies.

The man, 24-year-old Shemar Yee of Fairview Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, was apprehended less than 12 hours after the incident. He’s been charged with the following offences:

Being a participant in a criminal organisation;Facilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisation;Using conveyance to traffic firearms;Making use of a firearm to commit a felony (3 counts);Being in possession of prohibited weapons;Making use of a firearm to commit a first schedule offence;Possession of a firearm with intent to cause damage (2 counts);Unauthorised possession of ammunition;Robbery with aggravation;Principal in the first degree (robbery with aggravation);Shooting with intent; andWounding with intent (4 counts).

In February, gunmen attacked security officers attached to Beryllium, fatally injuring one.

The security officers were delivering money to an automated teller machine in Pines Plaza when the gunmen struck. Three weeks later, and just metres away from the first incident, gunmen again struck as security officers from Beryllium were again delivering money.

“Investigations into these matters are progressing apace. With the use of technology, the rapid pace of intelligence gathering and agile investigative processes, we were able to progress the cases immediately following the incidents,” Anderson said.

The police commissioner said in the more recent case, the probe led to an arrest and the recovery of key evidence, including motor vehicles used in the attack.

He pointed out that although robberies have gone down, the two incidents in Portmore have understandably caused fear.

Anderson pointed out that gunmen have turned to these kinds of robberies as the police have begun to disrupt their traditional method of raising funds.