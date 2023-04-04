One man facing 12 charges in connection with Beryllium heist Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
One man facing 12 charges in connection with Beryllium heist Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man shot outside Meadowbrook Prep

Leicester’s slump continues with 2-1 loss to Aston Villa

JPL: Waterhouse win 5-goal thriller, Mount Pleasant held

One man charged in connection with Beryllium heist

The Social House hits 5 million views in a week

JMEA officially launches Expo Jamaica

Noah Lyles, van Niekerk, Tobi Amusan confirm for Racers Grand Prix

Bodies of missing male and female farmers found in St Catherine

GK Life adds five new markets with completion of Scotia transaction

Father accused of fatally stabbing 17-y-o daughter now in custody

Tuesday Apr 04

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says progress is being made in the police investigations into the two recent robberies just outside banks in Portmore, St Catherine.

In giving an update at a press conference on Tuesday, Anderson said one man is facing the courts on 12 charges related to one of the robberies.

The man, 24-year-old Shemar Yee of Fairview Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, was apprehended less than 12 hours after the incident. He’s been charged with the following offences:

Being a participant in a criminal organisation;Facilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organisation;Using conveyance to traffic firearms;Making use of a firearm to commit a felony (3 counts);Being in possession of prohibited weapons;Making use of a firearm to commit a first schedule offence;Possession of a firearm with intent to cause damage (2 counts);Unauthorised possession of ammunition;Robbery with aggravation;Principal in the first degree (robbery with aggravation);Shooting with intent; andWounding with intent (4 counts).

In February, gunmen attacked security officers attached to Beryllium, fatally injuring one.

Related Article

The security officers were delivering money to an automated teller machine in Pines Plaza when the gunmen struck. Three weeks later, and just metres away from the first incident, gunmen again struck as security officers from Beryllium were again delivering money.

“Investigations into these matters are progressing apace. With the use of technology, the rapid pace of intelligence gathering and agile investigative processes, we were able to progress the cases immediately following the incidents,” Anderson said.

Related Article

The police commissioner said in the more recent case, the probe led to an arrest and the recovery of key evidence, including motor vehicles used in the attack.

He pointed out that although robberies have gone down, the two incidents in Portmore have understandably caused fear.

Anderson pointed out that gunmen have turned to these kinds of robberies as the police have begun to disrupt their traditional method of raising funds.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

UTech, Ja’s Conference on Sport Sciences set for tomorrow

Jamaica News

Man shot outside Meadowbrook Prep

Sport

Leicester’s slump continues with 2-1 loss to Aston Villa

More From

Sport

GraceKennedy could pull Champs sponsorship over indiscipline – Wehby

See also

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GraceKennedy, Don Wehby, has warned that the food conglomerate could pull its sponsorship from the ISSA Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships if indiscipline among,

Jamaica News

Cops identify the man ‘held with the Uzi submachine gun’ in Kingston

Police have identified the teenager who was reportedly found sitting on the roadside with a submachine gun in Kingston.
He is 18-year-old Tamoy Nelson, otherwise called ‘Tom Cruise’, of Belvedere R

Sport

Historic day: Hydel bask in first-ever Champs victory

‘Nutten nuh pay like hard work’

Jamaica News

JPS advises of some major service disruptions to come

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has advised its customers that as part of its continued digital journey, it will be conducting customer service upgrades, which will result in temporary delays for

Sport

Alana Reid untouchable in 200m semis

Hydel High’s Alana Reid has soared through to the final of the Girls’ Class One 200m final at the 2023 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships.
The 18-year-old 100m champion threw

Jamaica News

Father accused of fatally stabbing 17-y-o daughter now in custody

Found unconscious with throat and wrists slashed

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols