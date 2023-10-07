One man fatally shot, 3 including students injured at JDF checkpoint Loop Jamaica

One man fatally shot, 3 including students injured at JDF checkpoint
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation regarding an incident in which a man was shot and killed and three other people, including two female students, were injured along Oxford and Beeston Streets in Kingston.

The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) checkpoint at approximately 11:00 pm.

Police sources claim there was a reported shootout between law enforcement officers and armed men in the area.

During the scene processing, over fifty (50) spent casings were recovered, a release from INDECOM said.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Marvin Cummings.

INDECOM in a release said two of the injured persons are female students under the age of 18 years old.

The incident scene, which was processed by INDECOM and the JCF Scene of Crime, is extensive as it includes both a marked JCF service vehicle pursuit as well as an alleged exchange of gunfire at the checkpoint.

Members of both the JDF and the JCF have confirmed that their weapons were discharged during the incident and stated that it was in response to being fired at by men traveling on motorcycles.

No firearms have been reported as recovered during this incident.

INDECOM’s investigation is ongoing as the Commission seeks to determine the full facts and understand the accounts provided by both the members of the Security Forces and the civilians involved, the release stated.

The Commission will provide further details as it becomes available.

Any member of the public who is able to assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the Commission’s Head Office or send their information, photos or videos directly to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp line at (876)553-5555.

