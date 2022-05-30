One more COVID death recorded; 487 new cases, 35.5% positivity | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 487 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

One COVID-19 death that occurred in October 2021 was also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,056.

A 71-year-old man from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 70 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,973.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 137,076.

Notably, the island recorded a 35.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 287 are females and 200 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 94 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (101), St Catherine (87), Manchester (52), St Elizabeth (46), St James (43), Clarendon (34), Westmoreland (23), St Thomas (22), St Ann (22), St Mary (20), Trelawny (16), Hanover (12), and Portland (nine).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 3,338 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 125 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.