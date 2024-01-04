One of seven recent St Mary escapees recaptured Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
8 hrs ago

File photo

Linton Bailey, one of the seven prisoners who escaped from the Oracabessa Police Station lockup in St Mary last month, was recaptured in the parish on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was apprehended in an area known Wilderness, just outside of the small seaside town of Oracabessa, where the lockup he fled from is located.

Bailey, a resident of Jack’s River, St Mary, was on a charge of shooting with intent on December 31 when he and six other prisoners were discovered missing during a routine cell check at the lockup.

The cell check was conducted at approximately 6am on the day, the police said at the time.

Reports from the police were that the prisoners escaped from custody by cutting through a ventilation grille.

The other six escapees who were all in custody on serious allegations, are:

• 24-year-old Tray Walker of Claremont, St Ann, who was charged with rape;

• 25-year-old Jahmala Vernon of Boscobel, St Mary, who was charged with robbery;

• 22-year-old Phillip Williams of Belfield, St Mary, who was charged with shooting with intent;

• 26-year-old Lashawn Davidson of Jacks River, St Mary, who was charged with shooting;

• 21-year-old Nolando Atkenson of Pimento Walk, St Ann, and Boscobel, St Mary, who was charged with robbery; and

• 28-year-old Gaveen Hurd of Stony Hill, St Andrew, and Enfield, St Mary, who was charged with murder.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating them is being asked to contact the Oracabessa police at 726-0698, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.

