One on One gains 31% on first day of trading on Jamaica Stock Exchange Loop Jamaica

One on One Educational Services Limited led gains on its first day of trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock which trades under the ticker ‘One’ gained 31 per cent to close at $1.31 with about 55,000 units trading.

It was followed by 138 Student Living up 16 per cent to $51.75 with only five units trading. Transjamaican Highway also recorded gains, increasing 12 per cent to US$0.01.

On the day, the top declining was Palace Amusement down 17 per cent to $726.25, followed by Mayberry Investments declined 15 per cent to $8.01.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,464.43 points (0.41 per cent) to close at 360,759.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 31,634,499 valued at $412,915,307. The Junior Market Index declined by 23.69 points (0.57 per cent) to close at 4,144.36 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,573,484 valued at $92,038,588.34.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,153.03 points (0.31 per cent) to close at 374,578.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 50,207,983 valued at $504,953,896.20.

So too did the JSE USD Equities Index, which advanced by 8.22 points (4.00 per cent) to close at 213.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 143,667 valued at $24,695.12. The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 1.06 points (1.76 per cent) to close at 61.28 points and the volume traded amounted to 42,482 valued at $3,794,040.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.26 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 85.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 25,735,641 valued at $157,235,839. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.34 points (0.34 per cent) to close at 101.74 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,094,733 valued at $262,329,809.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 112 stocks of which 41 advanced, 54 declined and 17 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 50,207,983 units valued at $504,953,896. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 143,667 units valued at $24,695.