One on One shares price dips for the first time since listing Loop Jamaica

The share price of One on One Educational Services (One), declined for the first time since being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The company was listed at $1.00 on August 31 and declined on its sixth day of trading.

One on One’s stock price closed at $2.23 with over 35 million units trading hands on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, TransJamaican Highway led gains up 29 per cent to $1.90, and Access Financial gained 18 per cent to $25.28.

The biggest decliners were Sygnus Credit US dollar down 14 per cent to US$0.11 and Ciboney down 11 per cent to $0.59.

Meanwhile, the JSE Index advanced by 1,179.38 points (0.33 per cent) to close at 359,330.77 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,275,420 valued at $135,202,573.70.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 2.25 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 4,305.95 points and the volume traded amounted to 51,809,949 valued at $151,838,964.60.

Additionally, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,122.05 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 374,709.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 62,085,369 valued at $287,041,538.30.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,089.93 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 407,802.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,271,117 valued at $134,872,443.82.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 33.90 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 9,214.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,824,162 valued at $74,337,801.86.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.35 points (0.65 per cent) to close at 207.53 points and the volume traded amounted to 299,966 valued at $17,613.15. The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.39 points (0.65 per cent) to close at 60.68 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,302 valued at $330,129.88.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.84 points (0.98 per cent) to close at 86.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,055,227 valued at $112,034,567.58. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.23 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 100.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,703,261 valued at $78,565,686.63.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 112 stocks of which 43 advanced, 52 declined and 17 traded firm.