One on One stock gains one-third in value Loop Jamaica

One on One Educational Services (One) increased one-third to lead gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) last Friday.

One gained 32 per cent to close at $1.73 it was followed by 138 Student Living up 26 per cent to $6.66 and Portland JSX up 20 per cent to close at $9.90.

The top declining stock was Eppley preference shares down 20 per cent to $5.98 followed by JMMB preference shares down 16 per cent to $2.50.

The JSE Index declined by 720.30 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 360,038.82 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,235,143 valued at $77,577,657.20.

Meanwhile, the Junior Market Index advanced by 72.17 points (1.74 per cent) to close at 4,216.53 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,802,738 valued at $62,557,376.52. The JSE Combined Index closed at 374,559.88 and the volume traded amounted to 29,037,881 valued at $140,135,033.72.

Also on the day, the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 347.86 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 408,596.23 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,183,880 valued at $73,037,934.10. The JSE Select Index advanced by 12.67 points (0.14 per cent) to close at 9,187.71 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,488,591 valued at $62,998,102.88.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.08 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 213.86 points and the volume traded amounted to 398,402 valued at $16,692.84.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 106 stocks of which 50 advanced, 39 declined and 17 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 29,037,881 units valued at $140,135,033.72. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 398,402 units valued at $16,692.84.