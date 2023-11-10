One person arrested as bomb threat probe intensifies – JCF Loop Jamaica

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey has revealed that one person has been taken into custody as investigations into a series of bomb threats targeting mainly schools across the country, intensify.

In giving an update on the situation on Friday evening, Bailey said 71 institutions were impacted by the threats between Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10. A hospital and a court building were noted to have been among the institutions that were targeted on Friday. All the other institutions were educational facilities.

Bailey said the person who is now in police custody was arrested in relation to the threats that were made on Friday.

Concerned persons outside Immaculate Conception High School in St Andrew on Thursday morning.

The senior lawman further stated that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues to lead the multi-agency investigation into the stunning development, and is collaborating with its international counterparts.

Bailey gave reassurance that the JCF, with support from its law enforcement partners, will investigate all the reports received, as every threat is to be treated as serious until proven otherwise.

He encouraged affected persons to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, but maintained that is no need for panic, as all the evidence that have been gathered so far indicate that the threats are really a hoax.

The police have promised that more information will follow.