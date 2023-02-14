One-time party lender Sprint Financial finds another niche Loop Jamaica

It’s been five years since local microfinancier Sprint Financial first began offering the receivables financing service.

As of this year, Sprint says it has recorded an 80 per cent uptake in receivables financing applications and that its customers have reported a quarterly revenue increase from 10-15 per cent from using the service.

Receivables Financing is where an entity pays a business for their outstanding invoices, eliminating the need to wait for their customers to pay before having access to funds.

More recently, receivables financing has been gaining popularity as a loan product, with more MFIs offering this service, thereby increasing its accessibility to SMEs.

“It’s a really great thing to see more companies come forward and offer this service, if anything, it benefits the industry and Jamaica as a whole. When we first started, it took a lot of convincing and explaining with regard to how the product works and benefits a business because it wasn’t readily known. In fact, I expect to see lending in Jamaica evolve even more because of the baby steps like these. I’m happy to say we are a part of paving the way and inspiring some direction,” said Sprint Financial CEO Christopher Barrett.

The microfinancier is no stranger to pushing the envelope in the local industry.

For instance, it was one of the first entities to offer “party loans” and “aesthetic loans” (for cosmetic surgical procedures).

But luxury loans such as these in the current social climate have become commonplace as other financiers have since followed suit in their provisions.

To this end, Sprint has altogether abandoned its trademark leisure loans and is now eyeing corporate ambitions with a concentration on using emerging technologies.

“In 2023, we can proudly say we have come a long way from our earlier branding and have since cultivated a new business model as a business solutions-oriented microfinancier offering niche financing options to SMEs – leaning further into a fintech model as we transitioned to being 100 per cent virtual since 2019,” shared Barrett.

Additionally, Sprint has seen an increase in purchase order financing. As the name suggests, this is geared toward businesses that need to purchase inventory or materials to fulfil orders but don’t have cash on hand to do so.

The product allows businesses to pay suppliers for the goods they need, enabling them to grow and expand more quickly, as they are able to take on more orders and increase production without being constrained by a lack of funds.