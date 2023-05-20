One week later 16-y-o girl from district in Clarendon still missing Loop Jamaica

4 hrs ago

16-year-old Shenell Shaw of Wellington district, Clarendon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shenell Shaw of Wellington district, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, May 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Frankfield Police are that Shenell left home and went to May Pen wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans, and a pair of blue slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shenell Shaw is asked to contact the Frankfield Police at 876-904-4507, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

