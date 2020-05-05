Sections of St Catherine are to face water supply disruptions over seven days as the National Water Commission (NWC) undertakes works at its Jericho Pumping Station in the parish. The NWC says the plant will be taken out of operation…
Home » Latest News » One-week water supply disruptions for sections of St Catherine
One-week water supply disruptions for sections of St Catherine
Sections of St Catherine are to face water supply disruptions over seven days as the National Water Commission (NWC) undertakes works at its Jericho Pumping Station in the parish. The NWC says the plant will be taken out of operation…