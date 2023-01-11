Online portal to check traffic ticket status coming, says Chang Loop Jamaica

A traffic ticket web portal is to be launched to allow motorists to check the status of their traffic tickets, print their records and use it to attend to their matters in the courts.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives where he announced that a new end-to-end digitised ticketing system will be launched on February 1, the same day that the new Road Traffic Act takes effect.

“As at February 1, 2023, the portal will show how many demerit points have been accumulated, and if your licence has been suspended,” Chang said.

“I encourage all employers to have your drivers generate their driving reports from the portal to show that they are in good standing as it will be an offence to employ or permit a person to drive, without the person being the holder of a driver’s licence, thus making the employer liable to a fine of $30,000 or 10 days’ imprisonment,” he added.

He said there would be a subsequent media release with instructions on how the portal is to be accessed.

Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the Ministry of National Security continues to collaborate with its partners to fully implement the end-to-end digitised traffic ticketing system.

“Motorists must be mindful that as at February 1, 2023, traffic enforcement will be efficiently managed by the Traffic Ticket Management System, and rogue motorists will not escape prosecution.

“All information will be readily available to police officers who will be outfitted with either a smart check application (in their vehicles) or the handheld devices. Rogue motorists must remember that when they attend court, they are at the discretion of the judge. Better to pay up your tickets now. Motorists, be warned,” Chang declared.

He told the House that the implementation of the end-to-end digitised traffic ticketing system would be a game-changer in restoring public order and safety on the nation’s roads.

The carnage on the roads resulted in a record 488 lives being lost in 2022, one more than the 487 who perished in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Government is looking to extend the ticketing system to address other areas of law and order in a way that will minimise conflict between the police and citizens.

“Our police officers are being equipped with modern, rugged handheld devices that have proven to improve their capacity and efficiency in traffic enforcement. However, this is only the beginning. Digitised ticketing can be expanded to address other areas of public order and restore a level of dignity and humanity in how the laws are enforced. So no longer will sound equipment or vendors’ goods need to be seized for breaches of the respective laws. A properly designed digitised ticketing system can be utilised in those instances,” said Chang.

“This is the forward-thinking, technology-enabled manner in which this government is seeking to restore public safety and good order in our society,” he added.