Online school is better than face-to-face classes | Loop Jamaica

COVID-19 hit Jamaica in March 2020 and changed multiple things, not only in Jamaica, but in the world. COVID-19 made most of us view the world from a different perspective and changed the way we socialise and learn.

Online school was the new way of learning. Devices were used to communicate without physical contact because COVID-19 is contagious, and case counts were high. The Jamaican economy is recovering, and the world is starting to go back to a new normal.

Personally, I prefer online school. It works best for me and helps me to develop my talents. Before coronavirus hit Jamaica, I became interested in coding and online designs. Online school allowed me to showcase these skills and learn more.

When school was face-to-face, I did not have the time and opportunities to develop and display these technological skills.

There are other benefits to online school that make online school better than face-to-face school. I find it comfortable to do my studies in the comfort of my own home. I have my own space that is quiet. I am able to learn without disturbance.

I have also observed that the world is becoming technologically dependent. In the future, technology will be used for everyday activities. It will become a crucial aspect of our existence. Learning technological skills will help students to succeed.

Even when COVID-19 cases are little to none and life is back to normal, I believe that if school is not online, technology should still be incorporated in learning.

Both face-to-face and online schools can advance students’ education, but my preference is online school.

By Lauren DeLisser

Grade 6 student at Mona Preparatory School