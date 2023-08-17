Only 1.7% or 427 teachers have resigned so far this year – Williams Loop Jamaica

Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams says 427 teachers have resigned from the public school system so far this year.

This represents a decrease of 1,111 educators when compared to the 1,538 teachers who resigned over the period of January to September 2022.

Williams provided the overall update at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, where she further sought to downplay suggestions that teacher resignations would pose an issue for the new 2023-2024 academic year.

In providing the statistics for teacher resignations, she said it was important to include data up to September – though it has not arrived as yet – because the ministry has received resignations for that month.

She said the 427 teachers who resigned for the period January to September 2023, represent “approximately 1.7 per cent of the total teachers in the public system”.

“When we compare that to the similar period last year, which would be January 2022 to September 2022, (a total of) 1,538 teachers resigned, representing approximately 6.2 per cent of the sector,” Williams outlined.

“We’re in a much better place this year relative to last year regarding resignations, but also this year, a larger number of teachers will go off on their long leave of four months or eight months,” she shared.

Consequently, the ministry has devised strategies to manage that scenario, as well.

Among the strategies that have been shared before by the minister are the engagement of those on approved vacation leave and/or those who are scheduled to proceed on retirement in September 2023.

Schools can also engage part-time teachers, pre-trained graduate teachers who have a first degree in an area of expertise, or educators who have already retired from the sector for some time.

A new “innovative” strategy this year, said Williams, is the ministry’s partnership with virtual schools, which is designed to provide schools with access to expert teachers using ICT technology.

“School administrators, having had approval from the ministry to replace a teacher but are unable to find a suitable replacement, can, upon request, be approved to engage in a contractual arrangement with One on-One Educational Services, or other virtual schools to access the remote substitute/replacement teacher,” she explained.

In addition, the platform will allow schools to have access to expert teachers for multiple subject areas based on their required needs.

Meanwhile, Williams said a number of persons are expected to join the local teaching profession this year.

A total of 1,123 specialist teachers should be entering the sector come September from teacher training institutions, Williams reported.

Through the ministry’s special scholarship programme, 88 students are to graduate and enter the sector in September.

“These new teachers will be bonded for a period of five years, and (they) include 40 teachers of mathematics and 16 teachers of physics and chemistry,” said Williams.

Under the Build Out Our Science Teachers (BOOST) programme, 10 new graduates specialising in mathematics and science will also enter the education profession.

Also, through the Jamaica-Cuba Teachers Programme, 68 new and existing teachers from Cuba have been employed to teach Spanish, chemistry, mathematics and physics at public schools.

She also reminded persons seeking employment in the sector as teachers to access the services available through the ministry’s new Job Recruitment Platform that was launched last month.