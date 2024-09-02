Only Cuban teachers recruited locally so far, says Williams

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Only Cuban teachers recruited locally so far, says Williams
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

96% of schools locally reopened for new academic year – Williams

Oshawn Gibbs hits winning streak in ‘Win Now with Campari’ promotion

18-year-old plans annual primary school debate for St Ann

Classes amid repair works at some Trelawny schools on Monday

MIYA Water paves way for UTtech civil engineering interns

Mr World Jamaica is 23-year-old college student Tarique Barrett

Only Cuban teachers recruited locally so far, says Williams

Jamal Lowe replaces injured Leon Bailey for CONCACAF Nations League

UPDATE: Manchester fatal crash scene; cop ‘critical’, young son dead

US government seizes plane used by Venezuelan president

Monday Sep 02

24°C
Jamaica News

Discussions still ongoing with other countries, but no other nationalities yet

Loop News

6 hrs ago

Fayval Williams (file photo)

Education and Youth Minister Fayval Williams has said discussions remain ongoing relative to the recruitment of overseas teachers to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of local teachers from the public school system. 

Since Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe, revealed that stakeholders from Ghana and the Philippines had expressed interest in sending their educators to Jamaica, some local educators have expressed concern about the proposal.

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has been the loudest in expressing concerns about the potential move by the ministry. 

At a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Williams said Cuban teachers are the only overseas teachers currently recruited by the ministry ahead of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“To date, we only have the usual cadre of Cuban teachers and others that were in the system before. There has not been any new recruitment of teachers from other countries,” said Williams.

“There have been talks; there have been discussions, but our systems continue now as we speak today (Wednesday) to have the same countries that we always had,” she indicated.

A total of 29 new Cuban teachers began their orientation last week to formally work in the local education sector. 

Seventeen of the teachers are to be assigned to teach Spanish at primary schools across the island, while 11 are to be deployed to secondary schools, and one at the tertiary level.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

96% of schools locally reopened for new academic year – Williams

Lifestyle

Oshawn Gibbs hits winning streak in ‘Win Now with Campari’ promotion

Entertainment

Scotia Foundation backs Voice Box performance arts summer initiative

More From

Jamaica News

Female cop battling for life after crash that claimed her son’s life

A police woman is now in hospital battling for her life after she was involved in a motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a child.
Full details regarding the incident are still not clear but

Jamaica News

See also

‘Alice 2.0’? Outrage as female vendor filmed amid roadside urination

No handwashing seen after the act

Jamaica News

Little London Primary principal dies; hailed as ‘excellent’ educator

Ahead of the new academic year on Monday, Little London Primary School in Westmoreland has been plunged into mourning after its Principal Shirlet Craig-Davis died on Saturday.
Reports are that Cra

Jamaica News

Back to school jitters: Classes restart, teachers give mixed views

The new school term officially began on Monday, with educators from several schools expressing mixed views about the restart. The first day focused primarily on welcoming first-form students, with add

Jamaica News

JLP in mourning after its Aenon Town Division councillor dies

Party margin narrows at Clarendon Municipal Corporation

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Manchester fatal crash scene; cop ‘critical’, young son dead

A male student of Christiana Leased Primary and Infant School died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning.
The child was being

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols