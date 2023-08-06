Only enumerated J’cans will participate in referendum — Malahoo Forte Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being encouraged to get enumerated to ensure their names are on the voters’ list to be able to vote in a referendum on a number of constitutional reform matters, including whether the country should move from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

The call was made by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, at Friday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of New Kingston at Liguanea Club in New Kingston.

In her remarks, Malahoo Forte advised that only those who are on the voters’ list will have the opportunity to take part in the referendum.

“At the end of the day, the public will be called upon to approve the Bill that goes through Parliament, but is not any member of the public, it’s the electorate,” she explained.

“So for those of you who have opted out, because you are perhaps so disillusioned with the practice of politics, I’m going to ask you to enumerate to participate (in the referendum),” Malahoo Forte urged.

The minister also used her address to implore those in attendance to “encourage” other citizens “to pay attention” to the work of Jamaica’s Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) and the referendum that will be on the horizon.

“For those of us who believe that our circumstances make us a little more privileged, so we can put in our water tank… because we have an unreliable water distribution system; that we can put in our generator and switch over to solar; that we can… be walled around, because we struggle with law and order and enforcement of our rules, please note that there is no safe space and no bubble that we can isolate ourselves in,” she suggested.

“We are all in this (the constitutional reform process) together,” declared Malahoo Forte.

The CRC has expressed hope to hold the referendum before the country’s next general elections, which are constitutionally due by 2025.

As it stands now, Malahoo Forte said it is not the view of the CRC to have the referendum twinned with either the national polls or the local government elections that are due by February 2024.

She told a CRC town hall meeting two weeks ago that the need to avoid any overlap with the elections was necessary, given the competitive nature of the political landscape nationally.

The minister reminded that a referendum should have a fair and unbiased process that can stand on its own merit, preserving its integrity, and to separate it from the general or local elections.

It will be the second time in Jamaica’s history that a referendum is held since the introduction of universal adult suffrage in 1944.

The last referendum was held in 1961, and saw Jamaicans voting to leave the West Indies Federation.