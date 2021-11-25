Only fully vaxxed Jamaicans allowed at Gov’t-approved events — PM | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend Government functions and other events that require Government approval.

He was speaking Wednesday at the official handover ceremony for 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines by the Chinese Government.

“In as much as we can assist the process going forward and protect the public health, and set an example as we always do…, I can say that all our health protocols have been observed and I can also say [that] everyone in this room is fully vaccinated,” declared the prime minister.

“… And so it will be for Government events that are planned and controlled that persons who are invited must establish that they are fully vaccinated,” he added.

“In fact, all public gatherings, either staged by the Government or would require the approval or endorsement of the Government, attendance will be on the basis of being fully vaccinated,” Holness said.

According to the prime minister, despite adjustments to the country’s virus containment measures, his Administration cannot ignore that COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to the island and its citizens.

“Though the Government has transitioned its resources and attention to living with COVID, we do not abandon or take our eyes off this threat that COVID poses.

“So, as we transition and refocus, we’re still looking at COVID, ensuring that it doesn’t get out of hand, but we have to move on with our lives,” he indicated.

Holness said, over time, more Jamaicans “will understand that moving on with our lives means taking the vaccines”.

Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines would increase the options for Jamaicans.

“It is a reality that there are some [vaccine] preferences, and so adding another [vaccine] to the numbers that we have does add to options that people have and, hopefully, to the take-up that will follow as we seek to get as many Jamaicans vaccinated as possible,” he said.

The 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines arrived in the island on Saturday from China.