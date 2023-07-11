Opening night of boxing series leaves Cling Cling Oval buzzing Loop Jamaica

The Cling Cling Oval in Olympic Gardens was a hive of excitement and anticipation recently as the Wray and Nephew Fight Nights boxing series made its much-awaited debut.

The Jamaica Boxing Board (JBB) and sponsors eagerly gave their approval, marking the beginning of a new era for boxing in Jamaica.

The opening night was highlighted by Jermaine ‘Breezy’ Richards’ third-round TKO heavyweight win over American Stephen Kirnon.

President of the JBB, Stephen Jones, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the Cling-Cling Oval as a transformative stage that aimed to become a boxing hub not only nationally but regionally as well.

In a groundbreaking partnership between Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum and the JBB, Fight Nights welcomed both local and overseas-based amateur and professional boxers, drawing in a diverse pool of talent.

Over the course of eight months, Fight Nights is expected to ignite the passion of fans with an event taking place every six weeks. This regularity ensured a continuous flow of gripping matchups and an ever-present buzz in the boxing community.

Fight Nights followed in the footsteps of the immensely popular Contender Series, which had previously been sponsored by Wray & Nephew for eight years before its conclusion four years ago. However, Fight Nights introduced a refreshing twist to the format. Unlike the Contender Series, where boxers were eliminated after each round, Fight Nights will allow competitors to showcase their skills and compete multiple times. It provided an opportunity for redemption and allowed fighters to grow and evolve throughout the series.

As the opening night drew to a close, a sense of triumph and anticipation lingered in the air. The Cling-Cling Oval had witnessed an exhilarating showcase of talent and determination, leaving the audience craving more. The stage had been set, and Fight Nights had made an emphatic arrival, solidifying its place in the hearts of boxing enthusiasts.

Video shot and edited by Llewellyn Wynter