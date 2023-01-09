Opening of the New Law Year 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dame Janice at opening of new law year in 2018

On Tuesday 10th January 2023, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will mark the commencement of the New Law Year with its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings under the theme “The ECSC: Navigating the Changing Tides”.

This year the host Territory is Anguilla, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2023 will take place.

The Ceremonial Opening will commence with a church service in each Member State and Territory followed by the procession to the High Court where the formal Special Sitting of the Court will be held.

In Antigua, the Church Service will be held at the Holy Family Cathedral commencing at 8:00 a.m. This will be followed by the procession to the High Court where the inspection of the Guard will be conducted, followed by the Special Sitting at 10:00 a.m.

In similar fashion to the past 2 years, there will be one Special Sitting throughout the 9 Member States and Territories.

The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D, will deliver the feature address appearing live from the Court in Anguilla along with the other speakers from Anguilla, while the speakers from the other 8 Member States and Territories will appear remotely.

The Special Sitting will be carried live via Zoom to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS and will also be live streamed via the Court’s Website, Facebook Page and the websites and social media pages of the Government Information Services in each Member State and Territory.

The public is encouraged to participate in the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2023 by attending either the church service or the Special Sitting or by watching and listening on the various media platforms.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The (ECSC) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat). It has unlimited jurisdiction in each member State.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) please visit our website @ https://www.eccourts.org/ or call us at Tel: 758-457-3600

