Operation Home Transformation is back: A bedroom makeover to be won! Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Operation Home Transformation is back: A bedroom makeover to be won! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JTA president urges educators to embrace AI

Chris Brown could do no wrong for fans in Jamaica

Highway project sparks resort-style housing development in St Thomas

Dental assistant now charged with 8-y-o Danielle Rowe’s murder

Operation Home Transformation is back: A bedroom makeover to be won!

NEPA triggers action against some hunters for ‘bird-shooting breaches’

5 Reasons why you should get to know Craig Powe

Cops warn predators after alleged buggery of 4-year-old by relative

Jamaica’s eastern parishes set to surge with rising property value

Leave approved for 1,500 teachers

Tuesday Aug 29

28?C
Lifestyle
Sponsored By : Courts Jamaica Kadeem Rodgers

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Loop Jamaica, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a JM$500,000 bedroom makeover!

After surprising a mom with a home makeover, Loop Jamaica, Courts Jamaica and Treasure Beach Studios are now looking to transform someone’s bedroom.

For many people, their bedroom is a sanctuary where they can relax, unwind, meditate, experience intimate moments and, of course, sleep.

Do you know a family or friend deserving of a bedroom makeover? Or does your bedroom need to be transformed? Then you could win a bedroom makeover valued at over JM$500,000.

If you have a bedroom that needs a transformation from the expert team at Courts worth JM$500,000 enter herehttps://www.loopjapromotions.com/ for your chance to win!

Loop Jamaica, Treasure Beach Studios and Courts will select the winners. All decisions are final.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Coco Gauff comes back to win in US Open

Sport

Novak Djokovic wins in his return to the US Open

Jamaica News

JTA president urges educators to embrace AI

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia’s wife, Kimberly, is pregnant

Dancehall artiste Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, are expecting their second child.
The deejay made the announcement on Sunday during his set at the Chris Brown and Friends ‘Under the In

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women win silver in 4x100m

Jamaica ended Saturday’s eighth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships with 11 medals after the women’s 4x100m relay team claimed silver behind the United States of America.
The Ame

See also

Caribbean News

Jamaica voted Leading Caribbean Destination at World Travel Awards

Jamaica has been awarded as the region’s Leading Destination.
Jamaica received the accolade on Saturday night at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas gala ceremony.
The red c

Budapest Quest

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

#BudapestQuest: “It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.”

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica into men’s 4x400m final at World Championships

Jamaica’s athletes continue to race their way into the finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.
This time round it’s the men’s 4x400m relay team that qualified

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson reflects on 400m gold

In a field featuring two former world champions as headliners – one of whom also holds the world record – not every young contender would possess the composure to vigorously challenge the existing nor

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols