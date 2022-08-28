Operation Leviticus clamps down on rogue fuel trade in St Ann; 3 held Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police have arrested three men who have been linked to the operation of an illegal petrol station in Tobolski in the parish.

The clampdown has placed a serious dent on the illegal petroleum trade that is believed to be fleecing millions of dollars worth of petrol from legal gas station operators and distributors, the police have indicated.

The police operation which led to the arrest of the men on Thursday, is the latest under the recently launched ‘Operation Leviticus’ by the St Ann police.

‘Operation Leviticus’ is expected to restore law and order in St Ann amid the recent upsurge in murders and road fatalities across the parish.

While speaking to reporters shortly after the successful operation, Deputy Superintendent in charge of the crime portfolio in the parish, Linton Bailey, said numerous five-gallon containers suspected to have been used to store fuel, were discovered at the makeshift petrol station in Tobolski.

He noted that while three men have been detained, another man known as ‘Bread Man’ is being sought as the police continue their probe.

‘Bread Man’ remains at large, and persons are being urged to contact the Brown’s Town Police Station with information about his whereabouts

“What is appalling is that an underground storage area was found and over 153 empty five-gallon containers suspected to be used in the storage of gasoline were found,” said Bailey of the illegal petrol station in Tobolski.

In addition, paraphernalia that were used in the distribution and sale of gas oil were also found at the makeshift petrol station.

“We think this trade is very lucrative in the Brown’s Town, Alexandria and surrounding areas, and we think that several gas station operators and distributors are being fleeced of millions of dollars worth of petrol by these traders,” Bailey stated.

He also warned motorists of the effects of purchasing gas from illegal petrol stations.

“We’re asking motorists to be conscious of the fact that these types of gasoline are well below the quality that is required to propel their engines,” he stated.

Elsewhere in St Ann on Thursday, the police conducted several other raids in and around the Brown’s Town and Watt Town police areas.

“Our main focus were lottery scammers and persons dealing in the illegal petroleum trade,” said Bailey.

He said a man was arrested in connection to lottery scamming after lead sheets were found in his possession.