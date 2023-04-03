Operations to resume at Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre Loop Jamaica

Operations will resume at the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre, located on Race Course Road in Manchester, on Tuesday, April 11, the Southern Regional Health Authority has reported.

To facilitate the relocation of services, the public is asked to note the following:

The Elizabeth House property at 44 Manchester Road, which offers general services will be closed on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday,April 6 to facilitate the move.

The Kendal Camp and Conference Centre in Kendal which offers maternal and child health services and the property at 4 Greenvale Road which offers mental health services will remain open on April 5 and April 6.

All services will resume at the health centre on Tuesday, April 11 Services at the health centre were relocated in April 2022 for renovation and upgrade works, under the Strengthening Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean or ‘Smart’ Project, aimed at boosting climate-change resilience at the facility.

The team apologizes to clients for any inconvenience which will be caused.