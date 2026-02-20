PSOJ stresses importance of more companies scaling operations beyond local and regional borders Opposition calls for full operations report, budget and policy statement on Rural School Bus Programme ODPP says 10 y/o son discovered Melissa Silvera's body PM Holness declares that public bureaucracy must be reformed Information Minister, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon welcomes Jamaica's 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index score Woman chopped to death in May Pen, Clarendon
Opposition calls for full operations report, budget and policy statement on Rural School Bus Programme

20 February 2026
Opposition Spokesperson on Transport Mikael Phillips has called for a full operations report, budget and policy statement on the Rural School Bus Programme

This in the wake of statements by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), that its operating the school buses at a loss, as well as reports that the Government will be acquiring more buses for about $2 billion for phase 2 of the programme.

In a statement, Mr Phillips cited reports on the low student usage of the service and even lower fare card distribution.

Mr Phillips noted that while the opposition concurs with the need to provide students with safe reliable and cost effective transport, the Government should not spend more tax payers money on the programme without first doing a comprehensive report on performance objectives and the reasons for the low take up.

He called on Transport Minister Daryl Vaz to commission the report, which could effectively guide operational and financial decisions.

He said this state of confusion cannot continue, as the company is projected to lose $18 billion in the 2026/27 financial year, recovering only ten percent of its operating cost from fare collection.

