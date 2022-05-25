Opposition calls for probe into illegal importation of chicken parts | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Lothan Cousins, has charged that chicken parts are being imported into the country illegally and has called for the Government to launch an investigation to get to the root of the matter.

Cousins made the assertion on Tuesday during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

The Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western pointed to a report from the Integrity Commission on the import regime for chicken back and chicken necks, which was tabled in the House in December 2020. It cited fraud due to a lack of transparency and accountability, and a compromised award process that effectively hindered competition.

“The report also referenced the illegal packing of dutiable premium parts into containers declared as chicken back or necks, which are non-dutiable.

“These findings were listed as some of the troubling factors which needed immediate correction,” Cousins said.

The report also contained recommendations for the immediate cessation of issuing permits for chicken back and necks, under the prevailing arrangements.

“Importantly, the report strongly called for a new import arrangement policy to ensure transparency and accountability, especially in the receipt and processing of applications,” Cousins reminded.

The Opposition spokesman also pointed out that several ministers of Government, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, acknowledged that the system was broken and needed fixing. But, Cousins said, promises to do so have not materialised.

“We were promised transparency and accountability, yet companies with no investment in a productive endeavour or investment outlay in the meat distributive trade are benefitting by receiving import permits for chicken back.

“This is a very dangerous practice,” Cousins declared.

He said the practice of granting import permits for chicken back to people with very little to zero institutional involvement in the meat trade is dangerous.

“With minimal credibility to lose, as institutional traders, these individuals take risks by bringing dutiable prime poultry cuts and other prime meats into the country, using the advantage of the duty-free status afforded to chicken back. Additionally, these same individuals also convert the import permits into cash benefits by selling to legitimate traders, thereby adding another margin on the poor,” said Cousins.

“Just this [Tuesday] morning I got a call from a trader that indicated that he was being approached with illegal leg quarter imports,” Cousins disclosed.

He asked Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr whether he was aware that this was happening.

“If you are not aware of it, Minister, I’m urging you to launch an investigation as soon as possible to treat with this issue,” Cousins said.

He also urged Dr Clarke, to “take a keen note of this practice to save what is left of the credibility of this government”.

Cousins said the problems have persisted despite Clarke advising that the policy for the allocation of chicken back importation had been revamped and that the new measures would be implemented on April 1, 2021.